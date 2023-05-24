Inkbound Patch Notes May 23, 2023
Early Access Hotfix #1
(Build 16573)
Gameplay Changes
- Reduced threat on some battles that were doing outsized average damage, generally by removing ranged direct attackers.
- Replaced many Inkling Jabbers with Inkling Slashers in early encounters. This will result in fewer encounters where most or all of the enemies directly attack players immediately.
- Increased the duration of Cleansing Shrooms in the Cynder Villain encounter from 1 turn >>> 2 turns.
- Made enemies in Unranked runs deal less damage if you are on a losing streak. (Note: these modifiers don't exist in Ranked mode.)
- Fixed a quest that had an incompletable goal based on an old design about "Purchasing Ascensions." Changed to "Purchase Augments."
- Moved the first free Season Pass reward to unlock later. The goal with this change is to delay drawing players into this system until they've played the game more.
Art & UI Changes
- Added a "Join Party" text element to the party/friends button in the HUD while in the Atheneum. The goal is to make it more obvious where to go to find/create parties and invite Steam friends.
- Fixed Cynder gunk not playing an animation when you are in-range of it. This should increase clarity.
- Fixed Burrower underground dirt VFX popping up every time you hit them.
- Fixed Dazed VFX flipping around like crazy on certain enemies.
- Fixed Gaze VFX not rendering properly on larger enemies.
Engine Changes & Other Bug Fixes
- We are experimenting with adding server capacity in Singapore to try to improve connection quality for players in Asia. This will require more testing but we wanted to try to give it a shot quickly.
