Patch 0.4.0 - Beta 2

The King announces a new Beta!

Hello heroes!

We are doing another Beta round! It took us a long time to translate old systems into the new design framework, incorporate suggestions, and bring all the new stuff to life. Sorry for the content delay!

This time we have all heroes available to test, a new pool of items with defensive, aggressive, speedy and meta options to power your heroes, and 3 reworked difficulties levels: easy, normal, and hard (enemies have stronger effects, not only HP and Damage!). We are still locked only to the first zone.

Please, remember to fill the feedback form (link is inside the game) so we can better gauge the impact of the changes and hear directly from you!

Combat

Difficulties

Easy: Enemies have less health and damage than baseline.

Normal: Baseline.

Hard: A little bit more health and damage than baseline, nanas have empowered abilities (in the first zone they have more barkskin, slow for longer, and mushrooms last longer), boss is stronger as well with tighter cleave delays, more barkskin, and more shrooms.

Sudden Death

After a wave lasts for more than 1 minute, enemy nanas will start chasing you progressively faster. This is an experimental change to avoid boring gridlocks. If you do love the grind, though, you can disable this feature on the difficulties menu.

Heroes

Levels and Tokens

We are trying to make the game less of a level up rush in the early game and make getting items early more appealing, also, we want to make baseline heroes progress better with the increased difficulty.

It now takes 5 tokens to level up a hero, but you gain 1 token after ending combat on your MVP hero (2 if elite). This token isn’t lost if the MVP hero is at level 3, it goes to the next best performer.

Level ups now grant 1 armor and damage per level has been massively increased. The standard melee damage went from (6/7/8) to (6/12/18).

Heroes also unlock all item slots at level 2.

Items

We have new items coming in at every tier, we are trying to cover options for tanking, healing, mobility, strength damage and intellect damage items on every tier, as well as some enabler items for weird stuff and meta items that mess with the economy a bit. Check them at the Compendium!

We’ve added the Item Pool to the first hero selection screen, you can click the item once (green) to make it a favorite item, and a second time (red) to make it a despised item.

Favorite Items are the ones that can appear as your initial items (if you only have one, it is a guaranteed pick, if you have none, it will be a random one among all). Initial items are still restricted to 1 rare (green) and 1 epic (purple).

Despised Items are BANNED from the pool, you will not find them in your adventures. You can’t despise Basic Items, which are the simple stat items (Ex: +2/+5/+7/+10 STR) and banner items (Ex: +10 HP for the party).

Some items have been phased out and we will have to rethink about what to do with them, some are probably coming back in some other form (Looking at you, Vess’ Dirty Spoon).

Shop and Economy

We’ve heard the feedback about the economy feeling strangled and we’ve tried a few changes to the gold amount/elite rewards, but there were so many moving parts coming in with combat tokens, more interesting low tier items, and economy warping items that we are leaving the economy values as they are to better isolate the variables. Still, do voice your opinion if the game economy still feels too constraining, elites don’t feel rewarding enough, or if it feels fine.

Reroll cost now increases every time you use it in the same shop. This is an experimental change to incentivise purchase decisions before the last shop and make you work more with what comes up in the shop. You can disable this change in the difficulties menu.

Synergies

Damage Synergies now give either STR or INT.

Heavenly has been reworked to unleash a massive shockwave after healing your party for a large amount.

Check the tooltips!

How to enter the beta

Right click Just King in your Steam Library



Click on “Properties…”

Select “Betas” on the sidebar



Select the “beta” branch



Close the window, Steam should download the beta branch