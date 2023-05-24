Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.546) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Shops where sometimes missing cooldown time on item info.
- Bug Fix: Swan Chapter 2 info was missing a length value.
- Bug Fix: Bronze Pin in shops was not displaying as a % value.
