Mecha Blade update for 24 May 2023

Achivements are added!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The only thing new is the 20 new Steam Achievements!
These include

Hidden option achievements
Ending Achievements
Story Achievements
and more!

You will need a new save to get most of them.

