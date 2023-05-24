 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evil Superhero VR - Open-World Chaos update for 24 May 2023

MAJOR Update - 4 Playable Superheroes

Share · View all patches · Build 11302619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game now has 4 playable superheroes, each with their own unique and epic superpowers and mechanics!

Hope you enjoy!!!!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2342931 Depot 2342931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link