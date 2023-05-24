Patch 0.1.24

Started implementing player statistics tracking. Total number of hit targets, their hit quality, and dodged obstacles is now recorded in player profile for future use in achievements.

Improved obstacle visuals.

• Added visual feedback to getting hit by obstacles. The screen will now flash the color of the obstacle when your head collides with obstacles.

• Space arena obstacles now have transparency.

Improved audio settings by changing how it is mixed and controlled.

•Menu music and menu sound effects are now controlled completely separately from game music and game sound effects.

•Sound effects now duck music considerably more to ensure they can be heard even during loud points in game music.

Adaptive Strike Mode! Enabling this setting will cause the difficulty to strike targets to adapt to you! As you strike harder, the difficulty required to hit targets will grow based on your average strike speed. If it gets too hard, don't worry keep punching the targets and the average difficulty will slowly decrease to match your new average speed.

Player strike speed and average speed are now displayed using a small bar above the current score display while working out.

Improved head detection for better experience dodging obstacles.

•Head collider has been moved down slightly and the radius has been decreased.