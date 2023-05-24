 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Operations Force update for 24 May 2023

New Mansion Map!

Share · View all patches · Build 11302486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new mansion map dark and spooky! You can use flashlight and laser pointer with U key! You have to rush to set 3 bombs on the mansion!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

T Content Depot 1447291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link