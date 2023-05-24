 Skip to content

封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 24 May 2023

5/24 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11302430

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 10:00 am on 05/24 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 90 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Problem fixing

  1. Fixed the issue of simulating the Nine tailed Fox to release domains even if it is not a mother in Spirit Drive mode

  2. Fixed an issue where the simulation of the Grievant Nine tailed Fox 3 skill could hit a fallen spirit probe

  3. Fixed the issue of simulating the domain released by the Nine tailed Fox under special circumstances, which lasted for a whole game

  4. Fixed an issue where the simulated Nine tailed Fox showed spiritual power but did not actually have it

  5. Fixed the issue of not being able to exchange weapons for Wei Qingyu during the Fruit Colorful II event

Changed files in this update

灵境奇谈 Content Depot 1520471
  • Loading history…
