Minor Update 0.4.1

0.4.1 is a minor bug fix update, mostly fixing issues relating to AI around compost bins, but with some important other fixes too.

Fixes issues with sapiens getting stuck delivering to compost bins

Fixes issues when restricting the use of rotten resources in the resources panel to disable composting

Sapiens will now carry and deliver multiple items in one load to compost bins

Compost now degrades after a year, as it was building up indefinitely and causing problems

Improvements to AI prioritization

Fixes issues when running on Linux under Proton

The hammer now degrades when blacksmithing

Sapiens no longer get hungrier while sleeping, which helps avoid having sick or injured sapiens starve and leave

Though this update does contain some AI improvements, I'm working on another update with some more major improvements to the priority system and AI too, so you can expect 0.4.2 soon.