Sapiens update for 24 May 2023

Minor Update 0.4.1

Build 11302355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.4.1 is a minor bug fix update, mostly fixing issues relating to AI around compost bins, but with some important other fixes too.

  • Fixes issues with sapiens getting stuck delivering to compost bins
  • Fixes issues when restricting the use of rotten resources in the resources panel to disable composting
  • Sapiens will now carry and deliver multiple items in one load to compost bins
  • Compost now degrades after a year, as it was building up indefinitely and causing problems
  • Improvements to AI prioritization
  • Fixes issues when running on Linux under Proton
  • The hammer now degrades when blacksmithing
  • Sapiens no longer get hungrier while sleeping, which helps avoid having sick or injured sapiens starve and leave

Though this update does contain some AI improvements, I'm working on another update with some more major improvements to the priority system and AI too, so you can expect 0.4.2 soon.

