Future Racer 2000 update for 24 May 2023

Patch v1.02 - F'd up

Patch v1.02 - F'd up

Share · View all patches · Build 11302353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A notification that was supposed to alert the player to press F to see in the dark was NOT firing. I still dont know why, if Im being honest, so I just added a different one. Because sometimes life's just a mystery. And so are bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952591 Depot 1952591
  • Loading history…
