A notification that was supposed to alert the player to press F to see in the dark was NOT firing. I still dont know why, if Im being honest, so I just added a different one. Because sometimes life's just a mystery. And so are bugs.
Future Racer 2000 update for 24 May 2023
Patch v1.02 - F'd up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952591 Depot 1952591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update