Update #20 v1.0.5 Patch

Patch Notes

Still making my way through the 1.0 issues you've reported - almost there! Once the bugs are all fixed, I'll be moving on to address your feedback and QoL requests. Here's what's fixed in this update:

Fixed bug where improper Korean localization prevented ability to interact with the prompt options for the Frostilicus encounter. (Thanks meonji and jm87663)

Fixed bug where dragging Abalon window to a monitor with a different DPI/scale factor resulted in the window rendering with only a partial view (ex: one quarter of the game screen instead of the whole window).(Thanks SwajjDrajjon)

Fixed bug where rapidly changing the resolution of the game window or switching between window and fullscreen mode could cause the texture scale to desync, resulting in very strange graphical glitches like the tortoise being huge or having its limbs float off its body.

Fixed bug where exception AssetLoader/getAssetListForClip() could occur during rasterization when booting up the game for the first time or resizing window.

Fixed bug where leaving the game running when Windows goes to sleep and then player returns to game could throw an exception.

Fixed the updateHeroMove() bug that could occur when moving and fast traveling at the same time. Should no longer be able to move while the map is open. (Thanks lachstar and GeoFox)

Fixed text in the Wormhole card to make it more clear (Thanks CoolStory, thanks Mike)

Fixed bug where Blood Ritual could be stolen by a Dreamstealer and then cast on a Summoner to defeat them instantly. Blood Ritual can now only be targeted on minions.(Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed typos in several lore (Thanks DaneSilverHawk)

Demo: Made it so that the demo will now allow players to continue their adventure after you purchase the full game. (Thanks Alche)

Also, I had previously forgotten to mention that the Leaderboard is now fully functional. The service wasn’t running during the initial 1.0 launch, but I resolved this in the 1.0.1 update thanks to reports by elegyfordoom and Reiga. Unfortunately, any battles played in the initial 1.0 version were not captured, but all of your battles/run statistics played since 1.0.1 and beyond are recorded in your personal leaderboard.

Enjoying the game and my responsiveness?

Please write a Steam review for Abalon and let me know ;) Your review goes a long way to help our game's discoverability, and it brightens my day to hear your feedback :)