100th day of Global New Origin! Tell us! Event Result

Dear, CEOs!

We are pleased to announce that the CounterSide 100th day anniversary comment event has come to a close. Thanks to your enthusiastic participation and support, we have surpassed 200 comments!

As a token of our gratitude, we are giving out to every CEO with 3 Wishful Random Boxes.

Once again, we sincerely congratulate all CEOs on the 100th day New ore of CounterSide, and we promise to continue providing exciting events and content in the future.

Thank you!

[Event Reward]

-3 Wishful Random Boxes

[Notice]

※ Event rewards will be sent during the Scheduled Mintenance on May 24th (Wed.

※ Event rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox upon login.

※ Please make sure to claim your event reward from the mailbox within 7 days before the expired date.

※ For any inquiries regarding the event, please submit a [1:1 Inquiry].

※ Any matters not listed on this page will follow the Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Operation Policy, and Event Policy.