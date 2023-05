Share · View all patches · Build 11302288 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

VOICE's extra scenario 'Legacy of Hale' has been released.

This is a free DLC, a side story that does not lead to the main scenario, but we recommended that you play at least ACT-2 of the main to understand.

After installing the DLC, to run it, press the arrow button at the top right of the main screen and press HALE.EXE.

Plus, it's currently 35% off until May 30th.

Thank you