May 24 (Wed) Patch Notes

24 May 2023

Hello, agents from around the world.

We would like to inform you of the updates on May 24th(wed), 2023.

**

1. Added new tasks to improve the global match making system

**

ㆍTwo more regions have been added to support for the smooth match making of Veiled Experts servers, and the match making data settings achieved through consistent monitoring will be also improved.

**

2. In-game Balance modification

**

ㆍThe price changes for firearms



ㆍRebalancing firearms



ㆍThe changes in Team upgrades



**

3. The improvements in Ranked match

**

ㆍPlayers no longer get kicked out from the game for the AFK status.

ㆍThe investment value will remain still even after re-joining the game in ranked match.

**

4. The map rebalance

**

ㆍThe location of container in the defender’s position has been modified in SHIPYARD map.

The height of drum barrel on the forklifts has been set higher than before.

Now the players shall be a little more exposed than before.



ㆍFixed certain areas causing character stuck during walking movement due to a height gap in DERAILED map.

**

5. Other improvements

**

ㆍFixed the number of ammo that can be held in inventory from 5 to 6.

Now the players can hold all types of ammo in their inventories.

ㆍThe cutscene skip feature has been added during the agent contract sequence. (Press and hold ESC)

ㆍThe overall time of camera sequence of reviewing map between round start and end has been shortened in half.

ㆍIf there is a deserter during the game match, now a new player can join in.

ㆍThe overall time of CCTV sequence when entering the match has been shortened in half.

ㆍThe position and visibility of in-game rolling announcement has been improved. (The announcement will show up in the topside of the screen.)

**

6. Bug fixes

**

ㆍFixed an issue where Jack’s armor plate was being added unintentionally.

ㆍTyping "." in the coin request and item giveaway popup window is now disabled.

ㆍFixed an error in the custom match scene where the UI window could not be closed if the friends list is open.

ㆍEnhancing quantity of the throwables is effective immediately after purchases by completing Armory level 3 upgrade.