Update of KAKU: Ancient Seal on May 24

Adventurers,

The early access version of KAKU: Ancient Seal has been online for two weeks, and we have seen many players have completed the level, but our update has just begun. What will be the next update? What's your favorite part? Which parts are you still not satisfied with? Please fill out the [KAKU: Ancient Seal Early Access Survey], your choice will affect subsequent updates! Thanks to the adventurers for giving us feedback on bugs and providing valuable opinions during the exploration process!

[KAKU: Ancient Seal Early Access Survey]

The recent updates of KAKU: Ancient Seal are as follows:

Game experience adjustments:

1.Optimize the determination of the monster's blood bar style. Now the monster's blood bar style will be determined according to the monster's basic attributes and the player's current attributes.

2.Optimize the determination of weapon attack and slingshot automatic aiming, now the priority of aiming at monsters is the highest.

3.Optimize the terrain in some areas, adjust the problems of vegetation floating in the air and players drowning in small puddles.

4.Optimize the proportion of the screen occupied by the cutscene animation, and add a short fade-in and fade-out effect.

5.Optimize the ruin terrain in the tutorial chapter.

Bug fixes:

1.Fix the issue that the fog on the map of some players still does not disappear.

2.Fix the issue that water splash effects will appear when walking on the ground in some areas of [Misty Swamps].

3.Fix the issue of smearing when the player moves in some areas of the [Dragonbone Desert].

4.Fix the issue that the cave with a hidden treasure chest in the [Snowfall Valley] of the [Howling Snowfield] is not displayed on the map.

5.Fix the problem that some sound effects of [Armored Bear] are not controlled by settings.

6.Fixed some other known issues.

We will continue to pay attention to the messages of each platform, and continue to optimize and update based on your feedback, thank you for your support!

*In order to ensure the normal update of the game, please close the game, verify integrity of game files and wait for the update download to start (find the game in the library -> right click -> "Properties..." -> "Local Files" -> "Verify integrity of game files...")

