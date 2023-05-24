Fixed landscape flickering on all maps that had the issue. Forest 1-5, the tutorial, and the menu map do not have flickering black lines anymore.
Pact of Steel update for 24 May 2023
Fixed Landscape Flickering
Patchnotes via Steam Community
