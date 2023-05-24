 Skip to content

Pact of Steel update for 24 May 2023

Fixed Landscape Flickering

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed landscape flickering on all maps that had the issue. Forest 1-5, the tutorial, and the menu map do not have flickering black lines anymore.

