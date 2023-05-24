 Skip to content

Graduated update for 24 May 2023

2023-05-24 update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix some bugs of underwater tasks (such as water plants can not be cleared), add the option to abandon the task.
  2. Add press F key to download tools.
  3. Fix the tool durability cap error problem.
  4. Reduce the number of requirements needed for undersea missions, and fix the problem of low rewards for precious seafood.
  5. Remove the door in the corral that interferes with the line of sight.
  6. Fix the problem of sometimes not receiving vegetables.
  7. Reduce the reduction of body size after dancing on the beach.
  8. Fix the problem that items may be lost after abandoning the diving mission.

