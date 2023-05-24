- Fix some bugs of underwater tasks (such as water plants can not be cleared), add the option to abandon the task.
- Add press F key to download tools.
- Fix the tool durability cap error problem.
- Reduce the number of requirements needed for undersea missions, and fix the problem of low rewards for precious seafood.
- Remove the door in the corral that interferes with the line of sight.
- Fix the problem of sometimes not receiving vegetables.
- Reduce the reduction of body size after dancing on the beach.
- Fix the problem that items may be lost after abandoning the diving mission.
Graduated update for 24 May 2023
2023-05-24 update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
