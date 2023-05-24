- AI behavior improvement
- Improve npc difficulty
- Improve on audio spatial distance
- FIxed sometimes stucked bot
- FIxed flag finish warning
- Fixed bot disarm bomb outside target area
- Improve weapons damage ballance
Bullet Time Battle update for 24 May 2023
Gameplay improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
