Dungeons of Sundaria update for 24 May 2023

Patch Notes 5/23/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers!

This weeks patch brings additional fixes based upon feedback.

Gameplay

  • Fixed NPC spawn in The Festering Bog that prevented quests from being completed.
  • Fixed issue with melee power only accessories dropping in the Icy Depths. All classes should get appropriate stats on their items in the Icy Depths now.
  • Fixed issue with Quoron class loot, it should be appropriate now.
  • Fixed issue with the Strange Trinket casting at level 1 instead of level 3.
  • Fixed the Blighter not showing a boss card on death regardless of order in which they are killed.
  • Fixed issue where Phase Port and Phantom Strike would target invulnerable NPCs.
  • Fixed Issue with Warlord Torgoth's gate not functioning correctly upon resuming dungeon.
  • Fixed issue with the Festering Bog's town gate not working correctly upon resuming dungeon.
  • Fixed issue with game saves being behind backups on consoles
  • Master Ricton's followers should no longer be in a stuck state for players joining the fight after it begins
  • Plagueclaw will now correctly tether should you move too far from his spawn area.
  • Blocking will now activate the block effect faster.
  • Smoulderwing fight mechanics have been adjusted to make the fight more challenging.
  • King Joldurbraan will remain invulnerable until his partners have been defeated.

