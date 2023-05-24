Patch Notes 5/23/2023

Greetings Adventurers!
This weeks patch brings additional fixes based upon feedback.
Gameplay
- Fixed NPC spawn in The Festering Bog that prevented quests from being completed.
- Fixed issue with melee power only accessories dropping in the Icy Depths. All classes should get appropriate stats on their items in the Icy Depths now.
- Fixed issue with Quoron class loot, it should be appropriate now.
- Fixed issue with the Strange Trinket casting at level 1 instead of level 3.
- Fixed the Blighter not showing a boss card on death regardless of order in which they are killed.
- Fixed issue where Phase Port and Phantom Strike would target invulnerable NPCs.
- Fixed Issue with Warlord Torgoth's gate not functioning correctly upon resuming dungeon.
- Fixed issue with the Festering Bog's town gate not working correctly upon resuming dungeon.
- Fixed issue with game saves being behind backups on consoles
- Master Ricton's followers should no longer be in a stuck state for players joining the fight after it begins
- Plagueclaw will now correctly tether should you move too far from his spawn area.
- Blocking will now activate the block effect faster.
- Smoulderwing fight mechanics have been adjusted to make the fight more challenging.
- King Joldurbraan will remain invulnerable until his partners have been defeated.
