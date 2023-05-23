 Skip to content

Superior update for 23 May 2023

May 23rd hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hotfix Changes

Characters & Skills

Murmur

  • Surprise Attack

    • Damage bonus changed from 5/10/15% to a flat 15%
    • Duration changed from a flat 2s to 2/4/6s

Other Updates

  • Added Hong Kong to the list of supported regions

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a number of issues related to incorrect XP calculation
  • Fixed UI visuals on the end of mission wrap-up when a character with Infamy reaches max level
  • Fixed Surprise Attack triggering even if you didn’t invest skill points in it
  • Fixed Slime scrap using the teleport in effects
  • Improved loot spawning

