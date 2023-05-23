May 23rd hotfix

Hotfix Changes
Characters & Skills
Murmur
-
Surprise Attack
- Damage bonus changed from 5/10/15% to a flat 15%
- Duration changed from a flat 2s to 2/4/6s
Other Updates
- Added Hong Kong to the list of supported regions
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a number of issues related to incorrect XP calculation
- Fixed UI visuals on the end of mission wrap-up when a character with Infamy reaches max level
- Fixed Surprise Attack triggering even if you didn’t invest skill points in it
- Fixed Slime scrap using the teleport in effects
- Improved loot spawning
Changed depots in client branch