 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deliverance & Reign update for 23 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11301379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • "Health Stone" rebalanced -> is now One Use, heals 3 HP initially, and scales by 4 (Max 15)
  • "Death Stone" rebalanced -> is now One Use and scales by 3 (Max 20)
  • Fixed a bug where getting a Debuff while killing an enemy kept the Druid from getting +5 Spirit from proper cards
  • Fixed a problem where Deliverance's Achievements related to Hell Layers were not unlocking properly - completing a run at a higher Hell Layer will now unlock the achievements retroactively
  • Fixed a bug where the "Mark" VFX was showing even when targetting Rigid enemies, causing player confusion
  • Fixed a bug where you could Exile Permanent cards by selecting "Banishment" between floors
  • Fixed a bug where "Bloom" sometimes did not give +5 Spirit
  • Fixed some more grammar mistakes

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Betrayer spell "Unstable Soul" affected Alaric.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2132841 Depot 2132841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link