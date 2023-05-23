Patch Notes 05/23/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- "Health Stone" rebalanced -> is now One Use, heals 3 HP initially, and scales by 4 (Max 15)
- "Death Stone" rebalanced -> is now One Use and scales by 3 (Max 20)
- Fixed a bug where getting a Debuff while killing an enemy kept the Druid from getting +5 Spirit from proper cards
- Fixed a problem where Deliverance's Achievements related to Hell Layers were not unlocking properly - completing a run at a higher Hell Layer will now unlock the achievements retroactively
- Fixed a bug where the "Mark" VFX was showing even when targetting Rigid enemies, causing player confusion
- Fixed a bug where you could Exile Permanent cards by selecting "Banishment" between floors
- Fixed a bug where "Bloom" sometimes did not give +5 Spirit
- Fixed some more grammar mistakes
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Betrayer spell "Unstable Soul" affected Alaric.
Changed files in this update