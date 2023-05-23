Kingdom Crier: #23 Announcing Dwarven Domain!

Share · View all patches · Build 11301281 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 22:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Welcome... Feature Update #5 is called Dwarven Domain!

Dwarves have breached the surface of Noberia - bringing new technologies, threats, and an expanded fight for survival with them!

Meet the Dwarves!

Although smaller in stature, these Mortals are gifted Miners and Crafters.

You get a beard.



You get a beard.



You get a beard sideburns.



Dwarves are a facial hair'd folk (yes, even the ladies) that live longer than Humans but shorter sigh than Elves.

They like it a bit cooler - just like it is back home. They don't love the Elves and aren't really keen on Farming.

Caverns!

The emergence of the Dwarves has lead to the discovery of (occasionally vast) underground Caverns.

Find and explore Caverns



Room Size Limits are a thing of the past and standalone structures within a Cavern form separate ownable Buildings.

Underground Flora!

These Caverns are home to a Magical underground fungus known as Frostcaps.

Magic Mushrooms!



Harness their power to keep your people cool.

But don't harvest too many or their delicate ecosystem will collapse.

And Fauna!

A few prior Kingdoms spent a little too much time experimenting with Frostcaps in the dark and have transformed into otherworldly beasts called the Kin.

Disturb their mounds and face their wrath.

Free them from their eternal journey...



But don't try to eat the Frostcaps...

Seriously, don't. You can't. (Yet?)

Terraforming

Dwarves have shared the ability to shape the terrain.

Temperature

Temperature now plays an expanded role in Esteem and Survival.

Leverage a stable underground temperature to get out of the extremes of new weather events.

Food Decays faster than ever before - so keep production a priority and keep it cold to extend its life.

Vents

Vents allow the transfer of Warmth and Smoke between spaces.

Use them to let those Firepits breathe indoors or to share the benefit of a Hearth between a few rooms.

Coolers!

Throw those Frostcaps in this fancy Pot we made to keep your Nobles cool during a harsh Summer or to create a freezer.

Works like Magic!



Exhaust Pipes!

The Dwarves use Bronze Exhaust Pipes to route Smoke out of the underground...

You can use them to simplify heat management in complex above-ground structures.

And to make cool looking stuff!



Skill Leveling Redux

Skill Leveling has been reworked.

Potential now controls the amount of cross-over progress that a Mortal makes in other Skills when earning experience instead a random chance they gain a point in that Skill on Level Up.

This should lead to more predictable growth patterns (centered on the things they're actually doing) that still yield semi well-rounded Mortals.

Hover over a Skill to see a Mortals progress towards their next point in a given skill.

The update will launch on 6/26 at 10a PST.

Other Changes

There are a many other changes included in this update including some that will come online during the Experimental Beta. We'll release full patch notes when the update is released.

Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update will retire 0.27 saves.

We'll spin up a retired_0_27 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.27 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.

Mods

It's quite likely that the update will cause compatibility issues with some mods. We'll use the Experimental Beta to iron out the kinks.

Experimental Beta

We're dusting off the Experimental Beta branch this afternoon to put the update through its paces before releasing it more broadly. Saves from the Experimental Beta will carry over when the full update releases.

You can participate by switching to the Experimental Beta on Steam. Expect issues - but know that we appreciate you helping pave the way for a smooth launch!

