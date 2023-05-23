Achievement Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 11301275 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 00:20:06 UTC by Wendy

I just made some adjustments to the achievements for a few of them that were a problem.

The 8,000 chip achievement is now a 6,000 chip achievement. Getting 8,000 chips is just way way too hard.

The Big Board achievement has now been set to the Level Ten achievement.

I've also made it so the requirements for each achievement are shown on the Awards screen in the game so it is very clear what is needed to get them.

This new build is version "1.2.2.0" which you can see in the upper right corner of the main menu screen. Sometimes Steam takes a little bit of time to update so if that isn't the version showing then it is still the previous version running.

Kevin

Now heading back to work on this which is coming out in late June.

