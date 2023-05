Share · View all patches · Build 11301269 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 11:52:11 UTC by Wendy

First small update to get the ball rolling.

Changelog:

Fixed random seed issue: first run seed was not "random" enough

Leaderboard tweaking: adjusted score plates so personal score stays around the top

I will get into more details about the random seed in one of the next updates, now I need to go to sleep.

Thanks for playing!