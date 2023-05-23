 Skip to content

Pact of Steel update for 23 May 2023

Update

Build 11301187

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Wave Skip notification has a timer now
  • Contained excess HUD notifications so they don't clutter screen
  • Enemy Healthbars are no longer off-centered when hovering over them
  • Added text notifications for buying units in Shop Menu
  • Other minor UI adjustments
  • Winter 2 Map Update/Redesign
  • Fixed road texture on Winter maps 1 and 2
  • Made path clearer on Winter 2
  • Made Desert campaign easier
  • Increased number of waves on Desert 2
  • Miscellaneous changes to Towers and other maps

