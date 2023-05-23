- Wave Skip notification has a timer now
- Contained excess HUD notifications so they don't clutter screen
- Enemy Healthbars are no longer off-centered when hovering over them
- Added text notifications for buying units in Shop Menu
- Other minor UI adjustments
- Winter 2 Map Update/Redesign
- Fixed road texture on Winter maps 1 and 2
- Made path clearer on Winter 2
- Made Desert campaign easier
- Increased number of waves on Desert 2
- Miscellaneous changes to Towers and other maps
Pact of Steel update for 23 May 2023
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2258381 Depot 2258381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update