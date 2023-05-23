 Skip to content

Prayer of the Faithless update for 23 May 2023

Version 1.0.5 release

23 May 2023

  • When Aeyr levels up high enough to learn a Revenant skill before he actually becomes a Revenant, the learned skill list on the level up menu will no longer include that Revenant skill. Aeyr will still learn the skill and it will be available when he becomes a Revenant; it just won't be displayed on the "New Skills" list when he levels up before the transformation.
  • Going back to Forsaken Fortress right before fighting the boss in the Caustic Grave can cause you to soft lock the game by trapping you in a story room you've already been inside. This has been fixed.
  • Various grammar and typo fixes.

