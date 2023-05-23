- When Aeyr levels up high enough to learn a Revenant skill before he actually becomes a Revenant, the learned skill list on the level up menu will no longer include that Revenant skill. Aeyr will still learn the skill and it will be available when he becomes a Revenant; it just won't be displayed on the "New Skills" list when he levels up before the transformation.
- Going back to Forsaken Fortress right before fighting the boss in the Caustic Grave can cause you to soft lock the game by trapping you in a story room you've already been inside. This has been fixed.
- Various grammar and typo fixes.
Prayer of the Faithless update for 23 May 2023
Version 1.0.5 release
