Copter Strike VR [1.80.5] [24-May-2023]

-(Standalone version only) turns out there is a bug in the Unity's OpenXR package that makes touch controllers not work if we enable the support for Quest Pro controllers. Therefore we dropped support for Quest Pro controllers for now, prioritizing Touch Controllers. We apologise for the inconvenience and we are looking for a workaround.

-(Steam version only) turns out the tracking origin on OculusVR and SteamVR is different. We've corrected an error in camera position being different between using AirLink/wired Link or using Virtual Desktop + SteamVR. Now the tracking origin is set to floor for both of the SDKs.