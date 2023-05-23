 Skip to content

PongBreak update for 23 May 2023

Leaderboard UI fix

fixed an issue that caused player panels to wrap to a second column in the leaderboard.
fixed an issue that caused more than the top 10 players to be listed in the leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
