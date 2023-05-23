Important fix to online lag. General improvements. Update to localization.

This build update has an important update to online data which fixes a recently regression that caused lag and stutter in online games.

v0.7.87

-Improved character movement in online to reduce some rubber banding.

-Optimized networking data to reduce overhead and smooth out networking.

-Update to thrown yellow crystals so they expire in online like in single player.

-Improved localization logic and setup.

-Fixed a minor layout issue in world save files menu.

-Logic to help catch when a npc may have moved below the terrain in an incorrect way because of overlapping geometry.

-Hooked up the main menu video audio to the Menu sound track so its volume can be turned down.

-Improved boat destruction logic and related player removal logic.

-Changed hearts to only show up in the health bar once you have earned a portion of one.