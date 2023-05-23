 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 23 May 2023

Important fix to online lag. General improvements. Update to localization.

Build 11300794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build update has an important update to online data which fixes a recently regression that caused lag and stutter in online games.

v0.7.87
-Improved character movement in online to reduce some rubber banding.
-Optimized networking data to reduce overhead and smooth out networking.
-Update to thrown yellow crystals so they expire in online like in single player.
-Improved localization logic and setup.
-Fixed a minor layout issue in world save files menu.
-Logic to help catch when a npc may have moved below the terrain in an incorrect way because of overlapping geometry.
-Hooked up the main menu video audio to the Menu sound track so its volume can be turned down.
-Improved boat destruction logic and related player removal logic.
-Changed hearts to only show up in the health bar once you have earned a portion of one.

