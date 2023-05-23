 Skip to content

Wee Tanks! update for 23 May 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11300583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.2 out now!

Update fixing some important multiplayer bugs and more, thanks to everyone for reporting these!

Your feedback is invaluable in helping us enhance the game, one step at a time.

If you have the time I highly suggest reading the changelog.

Changelog you should read:

  • Fixed player auto disconnecting when there is a custom tank in the game
  • You can now invite friends with the new lobby invite friends menu list (especially useful when setting lobby to private)
  • More specific disconnect messages
  • Kicking now works smoothly for both parties, no more crashing or menus not working
  • Chatbox profile pictures are now round
  • Chat messages spawn above the player head when tank is present
  • Nightbombings level now has some added cover
  • Fixed some inputs/texts not supporting japanese language

Changelog to read if you have the time:

  • Fixed checkpoints unlocking one mission too early
  • Fixed checkpoints unlocking in other gamemodes than campaign mode
  • Lowered half slabs that can be colored
  • Opening chatbox instantly shows messages
  • Fixed username wrapping weird in the XP menu screen
  • Blocks can not get highlighted in map editor when pause menu is active
  • People mid-game joining in TDM mode will distribute them among the teams (need testing)
  • Fixed enabling AI companion in multiplayer map editor causing bugs
  • Fixed getting softlocked when opening up challenge menu after getting XP screen
  • Fixed offset not applying to enemy tanks
  • Added two tutorial messages to the classic campaign
  • Fixed receiving unstoppable forces in TDM mode

Changed files in this update

