Update Notes for v1.0.2

v1.0.2 out now!

Your feedback is invaluable in helping us enhance the game, one step at a time.

If you have the time I highly suggest reading the changelog.

Changelog you should read:

Fixed player auto disconnecting when there is a custom tank in the game

You can now invite friends with the new lobby invite friends menu list (especially useful when setting lobby to private)

More specific disconnect messages

Kicking now works smoothly for both parties, no more crashing or menus not working

Chatbox profile pictures are now round

Chat messages spawn above the player head when tank is present

Nightbombings level now has some added cover

Fixed some inputs/texts not supporting japanese language

