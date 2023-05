Hello!

Over the years I've received a few reports of players getting soft-locked on the Winterfall Cavern wisps. This is a confusing bug as I've never been able to replicate it, and it doesn't seem to happen to everyone. That said, it does seem to be a legit issue, so I implemented a shortcut:

Facing the circled tile here will allow you to bypass the wisp puzzles.

That's all! Have a good one!