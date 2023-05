Share · View all patches · Build 11300541 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 20:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to your suggestions we have fixed some bugs, improved the final "Chase" and added some sections in the main menu, the pause menu and the "Game Over" interface.

We have also heard some of your complaints, so we confirm that there will be a "Second Chapter" for "Subject 124: The Suit Man" in a future version.

thanks for the support.