1.2 PATCH NOTES - Achievements, fixes and more

The second patch for Monster Tribe is here!
We are thrilled to announce that achievements have arrived. Check out the rest of the patch notes below.
Remember to report any issues on our discord server and leave a review about your experience with the game.
MAJOR UPDATES:
- MONSTER TRIBE STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE! (42 Brand New Achievements for players to acquire throughout the game's campaign)
- Fixed: Level Cap (correctly levels Ateyan up dependent on how many Elemental Towers have been completed)
- Fixed: Level Scaling Difficulty Modifier (bug with players fighting Ateyan much higher than their current progression progress)
- Swap Menu: Page Numbers Added for Clarity
- Location Fast Travel Warp Fixes (some fast travel options were spawning players in the incorrect areas)
- DNA Now More Commonly Dropped
FIXED GAME CRASHES
- Ateyan Action: Time Shift no longer loops the battle infinitely
- Zamoi Jungle Random Portal Crash Fixed
- Ateyan Mutations: Firiam can now be mutated without a game crash
