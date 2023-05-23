1.2 PATCH NOTES - Achievements, fixes and more

Share · View all patches · Build 11300509 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

The second patch for Monster Tribe is here!

We are thrilled to announce that achievements have arrived. Check out the rest of the patch notes below.

Remember to report any issues on our discord server and leave a review about your experience with the game.

MONSTER TRIBE STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE! (42 Brand New Achievements for players to acquire throughout the game's campaign)

(42 Brand New Achievements for players to acquire throughout the game's campaign) Fixed: Level Cap (correctly levels Ateyan up dependent on how many Elemental Towers have been completed)

Fixed: Level Scaling Difficulty Modifier (bug with players fighting Ateyan much higher than their current progression progress)

Swap Menu: Page Numbers Added for Clarity

Location Fast Travel Warp Fixes (some fast travel options were spawning players in the incorrect areas)

DNA Now More Commonly Dropped

FIXED GAME CRASHES