 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

i love me, i love me not update for 23 May 2023

minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11300438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It has recently come to my attention that there was quite a big bug within the game, I'm not sure how I oversaw this for so long SO I APOLOGISE

  • Fixed progress not saving after respawning (after going out of bounds)
  • Fixed the music increasing in volume during Neptune and Atlas' tasks
  • Changed UI a little

Please let me know of any ongoing (or new) bugs that I may not be aware of yet in my discord.

Thank you for remaining patient with me, I still have a lot planned. Stay tuned for more updates SOON

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2175201 Depot 2175201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2175202 Depot 2175202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link