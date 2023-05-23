minor fixes

It has recently come to my attention that there was quite a big bug within the game, I'm not sure how I oversaw this for so long SO I APOLOGISE
- Fixed progress not saving after respawning (after going out of bounds)
- Fixed the music increasing in volume during Neptune and Atlas' tasks
- Changed UI a little
Please let me know of any ongoing (or new) bugs that I may not be aware of yet in my discord.
Thank you for remaining patient with me, I still have a lot planned. Stay tuned for more updates SOON
Changed files in this update