Hi all! As expected, we added a lot of new things and fixed a lot of old ones, in particular:

Campaign mode

New weapons

New improvements

New locations

Fix old bugs

Table of records

In the near future we will also receive at least additional achievements. Expect new content and news!

Team SMT Ent.