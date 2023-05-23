- Fix recent regression where laser and projectile defense was not having any effect.
Idle Armada update for 23 May 2023
0.16.0.5 - Fix Bullet / Laser Defense
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update