 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Will Glow the Wisp update for 23 May 2023

Endless Loading Bug - Episode 3

Share · View all patches · Build 11300115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Offline Mode works now again if you log in for the second time and further.

To be continued (I really hope not)

Changed files in this update

Will GLow the Wisp x86 Depot 640891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link