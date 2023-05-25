The Last of Us Part I v1.0.5.1 Patch Notes

A patch for The Last of Us Part I is now live. This hotfix addresses the following fixes:

General stability improvements

Fixed a crash on boot impacting all Intel Arc GPUs

Stability improvements for some AMD GPUs during extended playthrough

We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.

For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.