 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last of Us™ Part I update for 25 May 2023

The Last of Us Part I v1.0.5.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11300042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch for The Last of Us Part I is now live. This hotfix addresses the following fixes:

  • General stability improvements
  • Fixed a crash on boot impacting all Intel Arc GPUs
  • Stability improvements for some AMD GPUs during extended playthrough

We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.

For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888931 Depot 1888931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255770 Depot 2255770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link