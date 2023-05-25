The Last of Us Part I v1.0.5.1 Patch Notes

A patch for The Last of Us Part I is now live. This hotfix addresses the following fixes:
- General stability improvements
- Fixed a crash on boot impacting all Intel Arc GPUs
- Stability improvements for some AMD GPUs during extended playthrough
We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.
For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.
Changed files in this update