 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 23 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.34

Share · View all patches · Build 11299943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced repelling force due to many entities in one location to avoid issues in very busy locations
  • Fix for the game not working in a Turkish locale
  • Fix for when cauldrons get stuck in transit between kitchen and feasting hall
  • Fix for a crash due to sorting algorithms making use of a random element
  • Fix for a crash when removing a zone from a region that no longer exists
  • Fix for a crash when a doorway was constructed with no materials
  • Fix for a crash when laying power lines along the map edge
  • Hopeful fix for a crash due to misallocation of funds when trading
  • Increased minimum memory usage to 2GB (We want to know if this affects you negatively)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link