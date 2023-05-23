- Reduced repelling force due to many entities in one location to avoid issues in very busy locations
- Fix for the game not working in a Turkish locale
- Fix for when cauldrons get stuck in transit between kitchen and feasting hall
- Fix for a crash due to sorting algorithms making use of a random element
- Fix for a crash when removing a zone from a region that no longer exists
- Fix for a crash when a doorway was constructed with no materials
- Fix for a crash when laying power lines along the map edge
- Hopeful fix for a crash due to misallocation of funds when trading
- Increased minimum memory usage to 2GB (We want to know if this affects you negatively)
Mountaincore update for 23 May 2023
Early Access 1.1.34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
