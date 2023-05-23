Preview Build on Update v0.5.0 - RAGUSA

Share · View all patches · Build 11299910 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 18:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Soldiers,

a new preview build for the upcoming update 0.5.0 is now available!

This preview build introduces the following (unfinished features):

new Map - Ragusa (Italy)

added several new weapons

reworked and improved progression system

Please share your thoughts on those tweaks and how the combat new combat flow is.

How to access the pewview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

