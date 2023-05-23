 Skip to content

World of Football Playtest update for 23 May 2023

Patch notes for version 0.6.1.0:

Gameplay:

  • Added save and load options for training equipment layouts.
  • Lowered dummy equipment height.
  • Fixed launcher settings, which were not working in multiplayer.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented unbanning players.
  • Fixed a problem with mini goal camera collision.
  • Added a vertical angle configuration to the Launcher.
  • Automatically removed player from the training editor when the admin role was removed.
  • Fixed an issue with player-hosted sessions showing equipment in the middle of the field before it was fully spawned.
  • Made training dummy height adjustable.
  • Added a distance reference to the dummy block.

UI:

  • Replaced color indications with an admin icon with a tooltip (master/server/match admin).
    Fixed a problem where the spectator chat was not showing any messages.
  • Fixed an issue where multiple minimaps were being shown for spectators.
  • Fixed the penalty vote widget.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing the M key did not switch from the Team Settings menu to the Match settings menu when it was already open.
  • Increased the size of the equipment status icon.
  • Fixed the equipment widget's position if it wasn't fitting on the screen.

