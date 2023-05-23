Patch notes for version 0.6.1.0:

Gameplay:
- Added save and load options for training equipment layouts.
- Lowered dummy equipment height.
- Fixed launcher settings, which were not working in multiplayer.
- Fixed a bug that prevented unbanning players.
- Fixed a problem with mini goal camera collision.
- Added a vertical angle configuration to the Launcher.
- Automatically removed player from the training editor when the admin role was removed.
- Fixed an issue with player-hosted sessions showing equipment in the middle of the field before it was fully spawned.
- Made training dummy height adjustable.
- Added a distance reference to the dummy block.
UI:
- Replaced color indications with an admin icon with a tooltip (master/server/match admin).
Fixed a problem where the spectator chat was not showing any messages.
- Fixed an issue where multiple minimaps were being shown for spectators.
- Fixed the penalty vote widget.
- Fixed an issue where pressing the M key did not switch from the Team Settings menu to the Match settings menu when it was already open.
- Increased the size of the equipment status icon.
- Fixed the equipment widget's position if it wasn't fitting on the screen.
