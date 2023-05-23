MAJOR UPDATE

Corrections:
-Fixed fullscreen issue.
-Reconfigured sound settings.
-Fixed sound issue in menus.
-Made graphical improvements.
-Fixed game crashing issue when entering the shop.
-Enhanced optimizations.
-Fixed issue where tasks from Lord wouldn't appear when accepted.
-Increased color levels of the map.
-Fixed FPS drop issue while waiting for customers.
-Fixed issue where customers always gave the same order.
etc.
New Features:
-Added a new map (Isle of Man).
-Added "Seven Sacred Nuns" chapter.
-Added Boat Captain (to explore the Isles).
-Added snowfall.
-Added new items to sell in the shop. (Please wait a bit longer for wholesale products).
-Added new music (plays behind the Prophet's house).
-Added a new tutorial. Provides brief tips about the game.
-Added some additions to the pause menu.
-Added "Settings" to the game's main menu.
-Added the book "Nigra Realitas".
-Added Warrior Nuns.
Translations:
-Checked translation errors in all languages.
-Added new texts in all languages.
Changed files in this update