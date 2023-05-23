MAJOR UPDATE

Corrections:

-Fixed fullscreen issue.

-Reconfigured sound settings.

-Fixed sound issue in menus.

-Made graphical improvements.

-Fixed game crashing issue when entering the shop.

-Enhanced optimizations.

-Fixed issue where tasks from Lord wouldn't appear when accepted.

-Increased color levels of the map.

-Fixed FPS drop issue while waiting for customers.

-Fixed issue where customers always gave the same order.

etc.

New Features:

-Added a new map (Isle of Man).

-Added "Seven Sacred Nuns" chapter.

-Added Boat Captain (to explore the Isles).

-Added snowfall.

-Added new items to sell in the shop. (Please wait a bit longer for wholesale products).

-Added new music (plays behind the Prophet's house).

-Added a new tutorial. Provides brief tips about the game.

-Added some additions to the pause menu.

-Added "Settings" to the game's main menu.

-Added the book "Nigra Realitas".

-Added Warrior Nuns.

Translations:

-Checked translation errors in all languages.

-Added new texts in all languages.