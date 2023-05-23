 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 May 2023

Version 0.1.28

Version 0.1.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Time Glyphs, objects that reset ability cooldowns and uses. Found in Temple Aisle, Lakebend and Woodridge.
  • Added more dialogue for party members.
  • Replaced town name placeholder in dialogue.
  • Added control click to move items in and out of the storage chest.
  • Fixed gaps in-between inventory slots.
  • Fixed ability uses being wasted when ability is cancelled.
  • Fixed issues involving salvaging custom abilities on the ability bar.
  • Fixed various bugs.

