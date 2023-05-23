- Added Time Glyphs, objects that reset ability cooldowns and uses. Found in Temple Aisle, Lakebend and Woodridge.
- Added more dialogue for party members.
- Replaced town name placeholder in dialogue.
- Added control click to move items in and out of the storage chest.
- Fixed gaps in-between inventory slots.
- Fixed ability uses being wasted when ability is cancelled.
- Fixed issues involving salvaging custom abilities on the ability bar.
- Fixed various bugs.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 May 2023
Version 0.1.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
