The Fisherman is sailing in! - v0.3.0

Hey everyone!

Thank you for the wait. The new patch is available, bringing more content and the latest character of the game.

Rodrigo is also bringing a discount with his release!

Patch Notes - v0.2.0

New Character

Rodrigo, the Fisherman

A new character is sailing into the roster! The Fisherman is bringing a new mechanic and a lot of new visuals with him.

Rodrigo is the first Secret Character to be introduced in the game.

What is the difference of a Secret Character?

Secret Characters won't be unlocked by following the main areas of the game and will require their own area's materials to upgrade their houses for most of their levels.

Village

New Addition

Fisherman's Hut is now available to repair and upgrade, unlocking the new character and further improving stats.

The Pier is also a new building that will bring its own merchants to the village, with different materials and goods to buy.

Fishing System

Upgrading the Fisherman's Hut will unlock a new system that will help players gather Rodrigo's unique materials as they play the game. Further levels will bring more areas and materials for the players, so they can unlock more upgrades with ease.

New Area

Beach

Unlocked a new area, with a different look and more stages to play through;

New enemies added to this area, with different interactions and visuals;

New materials to improve the Fisherman's Hut and the Pier;

A new song just for the Beach.

General

New recipes;

New sculpture designs;

Added Item tooltips on merchant menus.

Character Changes

Stoverick, the Chef

Special Command Serve! rework:

Due to hard mode we were able to notice that the way the Serve! skills works was detrimental to the game's progress. It got too easy to accumulate 20 stacks when enemies have a higher health which showed us that as the game progresses it would become trivial to just use Serve! multiple times and defeat all enemies. To adjust this behaviour we are changing how the Serve! skill works.

Before - Serve! had a base damage of 300, granted buffs of 20% and needed 20 stacks to be used, capping the bistro stacks at 20.

After - Serve! base damage reduced to 100 and buffs reduced to 10%. Players can now accumulate infinite stacks. For every 20 stacks the damage of the skill increases by 100% of its base damage and the buffs increase by 5%, until a cap of 30%.

This way players will still be able to one-shot enemies at the initial areas of the game but will need to accumulate more stacks if they wish to defeat stronger ones. Reducing the Serve! skill spam and creating a deeper mechanic for players to use.

Sewvia, the Seamstress

Style and Substance (dash ability) rework:

Before - Dash charges only entered cooldown after using all charges, but all charges would be granted back after its cooldown.

After - Dash will now enter cooldown as soon as a charge is used, but cooldowns will only grant one charge back after its time. Dash cooldown has been slightly reduced to accommodate the new cooldown system, however it will take longer to get all charges back for Style and Substance. Using a charge will reset the cooldown back.

Sewvia’s survivability was way too strong by having the multiple charges of her dodge easily available to her. This way she can still do a lot of damage and create multiple ground needles but it will need more preparation time, making her playstyle slightly more challenging but still safer than all other characters.

Chiselo, the Sculptor

Nature's Embrace nerf:

Decreased the healing chance of the skill.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with Hatchet who stopped working properly when using the skill Beaver Bubbles;

Performance improvements;

Other bug fixes.

Next Steps

As we mentioned on Rodrigo's character reveal, we currently have family visiting us for some time, so development of new content will be a bit slower for a while.

We are planning some smaller updates for this period, to introduce some new mechanics and systems into the game. These updates will come along with new stages for the Beach as we expand the area even further.

We are also going to work on the last stages of the Forest, to complete the area, introducing its last challenges and boss.

We hope everyone is looking forward to it