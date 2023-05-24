Hotfix 1291 | Animals Respawn Fix, Timings Tweaks, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 11299626 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 09:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, survivors!

It’s time for another hotfix, in which we tried to cover most of the reported issues so far. Of course, it doesn’t include everything that has been brought to our attention, but some nasty bugs and quality-of-life improvements need more time and resources to be implemented, so we’ll be addressing them in the next patches.

As a special request from our QA guys: please continue to report issues you encounter! The whole team is eager to crush bugs and make the game a pleasant experience for you and new players to come.

With that out of the way, enjoy the full list of fixes and changes below!

MAIN BUGFIXES

Fixed the issue with animals not respawning while the character is in another region. Now animals can do that without you monitoring them.

Fixed some problems with construction demolition. We understand that currently house building may cause some frustration. Please note that further improvements are still in progress.

Fixed problems with timings stopping for those who have spent over 60 days in the game. Stopping time would be a nice superpower, but we’ll do without it in the game.

Cart mockups can now be moved/dismantled. Time to get rid of all those accidentally placed mockups!

Fixed the issue with the skinning skill allowing to collect more than one loot item. Receiving two head trophies from a jackal was nice, but a bit unrealistic.

Fixed Excellent Tanner Workbench not giving copper ore after deconstruction.

Fixed the issue with 2 shells dropping from one tortoise. Those mutant creatures are out! laughs in Krang

Fixed the issue with machines taking more water than specified in the recipe.

Fixed bugs with disappearing markers on maps.

Fixed the issue with the ‘To item’ button not working in the Survival tasks menu.

Fixed the issue with date palms not restoring the amount of sap after the game session is restarted.

Fixed the issue with Stone Hammer that could be ignited. Don’t try to imagine it.

Fixed the description of the Water Distiller: it produces 5 units of water per hour.

Fixed the issue with Hut Made of Leaves not protecting from the sun.

Fixed the issue with the Cartographer's Tower not adding enough advantage to mapping.

Fixed the issue with the character gaining experience crafting only one item from the stack (when using machines).

Fixed the issue with experience points not counting for the shooting skill after a successful crossbow shot.

Fixed a bug with Leather Hood and Hood with Copper Plates having the same durability.

Fixed the issue with drying skill not reducing time to dry food.

Fixed the issue with the Charcoal pile, Pillar, Half Pillar, and Primitive Oil Lamp not giving resources after disassembling them.

Fixed the issue with an incomplete Juice Collector collecting Juice.

Fixed the issue with Bandolier and Belt not automatically being taken into Inventory after losing durability.

Fixed the canopy layout protecting from rain. You have to fully build it now for that.

Fixed the issue with Palm Juice Collector window not having the Drink button.

Fixed the issue of losing clear water in Improved Tanner Workbench after upgrading it.

Fixed the issue with no information about collectible items appearing on the gamepad.

BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Decreased gathering time for a number of resources and food. No more spending the whole day collecting flowers!

Increased the number of basic resources in the nodes (small sticks, small stones, massive stones, obsidian).

Increased regeneration speed for a number of resources in the nodes. Yes, including copper!

Tweaked crafting timings for a number of resources, food, and house modules.

Changed the number of resources given after disassembling some modules. Now you’ll get 100% of resources returned.

The initial amount of water in Natives’ water storages is increased.

Cartography is faster now: the mapping time depends on the mapping radius.

ONBOARDING IMPROVEMENTS

Added a third pile of stones within the range of the Cartographer Tree near the starting area.

Moved one stone deposit within the range of the Cartographer Tree near the starting area.

Added a broken rainwater collector near the grotto. It can be disassembled for resources.

Improved quests on the Island of Hope: Changed the quest for finding a rope from the ship (to climb the Cartographer Tree) to crafting a rope Added a step for waiting until the dark in the ‘Find Spyglass’ quest Added a quest on finding Obsidian and crafting an item from it



OTHER TWEAKS

Reduced block response time. That being said, we are thinking of making more serious changes to the combat system in general.

Made access to the Catamaran boxes a bit easier.

Fixed several places where the character could get stuck.

Changed the location of Cartographer Trees on Copper Island so that all 3 copper mines can be mapped easily from them.

Added a hydration forecast for drinking from flasks.

Various visual improvements.

Minor performance fixes.

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team