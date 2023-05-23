 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 23 May 2023

Early Access Update 22/5/2023 - 0.202(O) - Orphaned Improvements

Change log 22/5/2023 | Version 0.202(O)

Warnings:

  • Added warning for player units stepping on allied traps

Bugfixes:

  • Possibly fixed pushing related bugs?

Balancing Changes:

  • "Unbloackable" attacks also remove all block

Minifixes:

  • Added particle effect to tin guardian attack to better communicate attack area
  • Possibly fixed razor arrows hitting enemies twice in some builds?
  • Fixed attacks not displaying when equipment has requirements (like "if class is assassin: gain attack")

