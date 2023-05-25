PATCH #1 NOTES

Dear Owners,

The following summary covers the key areas we have addressed in this first Patch update for Blooming Business: Casino. This update is now available on Steam for everyone.

Translation improvements in all languages

Fixed the issue where progress was blocked because of saving and loading when a VIP arrives

Fixed a stability issue causing the game to become unresponsive for some users

Fixed an issue with the 'Setting up a Lounge' objective in The Outfit level of the Campaign

Balance improvements to ease friction in accomplishing VIP objectives in 7 missions of the Campaign

Thank you so much to all the players that have reported issues; despite being a small team, your feedback has helped us address these issues very quickly. Don’t hesitate to join us on our community Discord to chat with the dev team and continue sharing your suggestions.

We will continue to work hard on improving the game and we are very grateful for all the support and feedback we’ve received from our first players. We hope you will continue to enjoy playing Blooming Business: Casino!

🎲 Discord

🎲 Twitter

🎲 Youtube

🎲 Instagram

🎲 TikTok