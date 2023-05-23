Refine and Refactor! Bounce Castle Patch Notes - May 23

Lots of changes in this update but many of them are under the hood, so to speak. Many core systems got a refactor, meaning that things should be more stable overall but since much of the core code has been changed we'll need extensive testing to find any new bugs!

A couple major features have been added:

Leveling Up!

What would a fantasy style game be without levels? Characters can now gain XP from a variety of combat activities, well mainly just killing enemies and blocking spawns right now. Gain enough XP and your characters will Level Up, rewarding them with a Perk Point. Perk Points can then be spent at the end of a chamber to Upgrade your existing skills.

Only the starter skills have upgrade options right now, but more ability upgrades are coming soon as well as more ways to gain XP.

Enemy Spawn Logic

Previous playtests had a static 3 enemy spawn points created each round but know, there is some logic behind the number of spawns you'll see round to round! This was done in an effort to smooth out the challenge of each chamber.

New nice stuff:

Title screen animation, music and intro

Loading screen

Victory screen animations, sounds

Reduce final tutorial level difficulty

Forest chamber 2 redesign

Refactored Systems:

Chamber Objectives refactored

Combat Round flow refactored

Many bug fixes

Please let us know via our Discord if you encounter any bugs, screen shots are ideal and a description of how the bug came to be in as much detail as you can. Thank you so much for helping to test Bounce Castle, your feedback and enthusiasm really fuels the fire!