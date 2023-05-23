Share · View all patches · Build 11299511 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 18:06:34 UTC by Wendy

Update to version 1.010

A number of improvements and another round of bug fixing.......

Rain will now build up slowly on the windscreen in the areas beyond the reach of the wipers - it will also dry off slowly if the rain stops.

The speed setting controls have been 're-calibrated' and are working properly & accurately.

Cab shading has been further refined.

The cab shading will now track the sky in sunset / sunrise services.

Various other graphical glitches resolved or improved.

Work has been done to improve the simulation's handling in the event that you overshoot the station stopping point -

There will still be a brief pause while the program searches for the earliest frame where the videoed train's speed is one quarter of the speed you are travelling at since the video can only be sped up by a maximum of 4X.

However, the speed resumption is now much smoother and any deceleration your train is experiencing is now tracked more accurately when factored in.

Despite this improvement, the recommended driving style is to stop at the correct stopping point or at least, slightly short, to avoid any issues altogether.

Testing will continue and if satisfactory, this latest update is likely to herald the transition from early access to full release, plus the addition of a free demo version, which will be drivable only from Brighton to Three bridges & only in the one direction.

However, updates will continue, at a slower pace......