Build 0.4.22 is Live! New Curses, Modified Skills and more!

Hi Everyone,
We have a fun update today! We added a couple of new Curses to the game and added dozens of improvements/fixes. We have a big announcement coming soon, so stay posted on that too!
Here's what's new in the latest build:
New Curse Added to Linden Forest: Grainloch's Minions
New Curse Added to Usvit Depths: Bilee's Revenge
Removed the Traitors Curse. Will likely revamp and return at some point
Removed Bogatyr's passive ability: Hardy. Replaced it with a new ability called Guardian's Fury.
Increases DMG of shield attacks by 15% per rank + adds 10HP to base health
Modified the save system to avoid potential simultaneous async calls
Usvit Depths: Shield masters' shield colliders will no longer remain active when enemy dies. Caused unwanted invisible collisions
When cycling between characters on the Talents menu, the correct talents will now display for each character in their Trees
Necromancer's Auto Flail has been modified to have a slightly longer rotation before it deactivates
A few minor performance optimizations for the Necromancer's Auto Flail
Increased Gold Drop rate in Usvit Depths
Scaled gold amounts to drop with player level, so the higher the player level the higher chance of larger quantities of gold will now drop
Bug Fix: Damage bonus is now working correct for Passives: By the Sword, Earthen Might, Defiled Bones, Vital Force
Fixed a collision bug with Bilee's blood circles
Fixed a bug related to speed overrides w/ powerups and curses
Fixed a crash in curse mode related to the curse count not matching the available count
Reduced collider size of boulders for Catapult Curse
Fixed the enemy worm sorting layer
Bug Fix: rare issue where the level up panel would not load into place on level up
Fixed an issue with collecting Boss Souls resulting in 2 collisions and 2 level ups
Balancing
Code refactoring
As always, feel free to share any feedback or suggestions. We welcome everything and will strive to constantly improve the game. Thank you for your support!
Stingbot
